Gardiner man charged in connection with elder abuse

GARDINER, Maine — A Gardiner man has been charged in connection with the abuse of an elder member of his family.

On April 13, Det. Brittany Johnson with the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into elder abuse on Highland Avenue in Gardiner, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

According to the release, Gardiner police and Department of Health & Human Services agents arrested 59-year-old David Dineen on April 13 for the following charges at the felony level:

Endangering the welfare of a dependent person

Aggravated assault with a weapon

Domestic violence assault with prior convictions

Criminal threatening

After his arrest, Dineen was allowed no bail and no contact with the victim or witnesses in the case, but his bail was later changed to $10,000 cash and he was bailed out of jail just a few days later, the release said.

The victim was reportedly a 91-year-old family member, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ask anyone who may have further information into this case or is a witness, to contact the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office at 207-623-3614.