Fugitive wanted in Massachusetts on homicide, sexual assault charges arrested in Maine

PARIS, Maine — A South Paris man was arrested as a fugitive from justice earlier this week.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from Troop B and agents from the Maine Violent Offender Task Force (US Marshals Service), apprehended Aaron Parsons, 43, at a home on Gary Street in South Paris.

Parsons was wanted on a warrant from Massachusetts State Police charging him with homicide and a sex assault offense. According to Maine State Police, the offense occurred in March of 2020 but a warrant was not issued until August 11, 2020.

Mass. State Police received a tip early on Thursday and the Maine Violent Offender Task Force, acting on that tip, met with troopers from Troop B and coordinated the apprehension.