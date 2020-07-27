Fugitive on Massachusetts Most Wanted list is actively being sought by Maine law enforcement

In a Facebook post Monday, the Wilton Police Department wrote, 'Please lock your doors and take keys out of your vehicles.'

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Wilton Police Department said they, along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, are actively looking for Derell Guy.

Guy is currently listed as a fugitive wanted by Massachusetts State Police for murder and armed robbery, among other things.

According to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service, the Maine State Police Department is taking the lead on the case.

Wilton police are warning people in their jurisdiction to lock their doors, take keys out of their vehicles, and bring their dogs inside.

Wilton Police and Franklin County Sheriffs Dept are actively looking for this man wearing blue tee shirt and blue Bud Lite shorts in the area of Walker Hill Rd and Rt 2. Please lock your doors and take keys out of your vehicles. Also please put your dogs inside as a police K9 is working the area .