WINSLOW, Maine — A Winslow Police Officer stopped a vehicle for speeding Friday, Sept. 27 and discovered the driver was wanted.

When Officer Matthew Buck ran a routine license check for the stop, he found Anthony Englesbobb, 33, of Brooklyn, NY, had two active warrants out for his arrest. The warrant in Maine was for failure to pay fines, the other, in New Hampshire was for failing to comply with probation.

During the search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, crack cocaine, LSD, suboxone, oxycodone, and cash.

Police arrested Englesbobb and he was taken to Kennebec County Jail.

Englesbobb was charged with possessing a firearm when prohibited, fugitive from justice, aggravated drug trafficking, and various other drug-related charges.

Englesbobb's bail was set at $21,000.

