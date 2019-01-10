FRYEBURG, Maine — A man fired shots injuring another man at a Fryeburg home where two children were sleeping.

Fryeburg Police say Michael Warren, 60, of Fryeburg had been drinking when he fired two shots with a semi-automatic handgun Monday around 11:50 p.m., at another man during an argument.

The injured man ran away from the home on Portland Street in Fryeburg and police do not believe he has life-threatening injuries.

Warren was arrested and taken to the Oxford County Jail where he is currently being held on $250 cash bail. He is being charged with aggravated reckless conduct.

Warren is scheduled to appear in Bridgton District Court on October 15.