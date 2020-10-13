Frenchville woman at-large after leading police on 100 mph chase through Aroostook County

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Britteny Finley has five outstanding warrants for various charges in Maine and South Carolina.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — A woman from Frenchville is at-large after leading police on a high-speed chase, going off the road, and then fleeing the scene.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Britteny Finley, 32, for eluding a police officer, failure to submit to arrest or detention, driving to endanger, criminal speed, operating after suspension, and violating conditions of release.

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Finley also has five outstanding warrants for various charges in Maine and South Carolina.

Aroostook County Deputy Sheriff Jesse Belanger was patrolling the Madawaska Lake area on Route 161 around 6 p.m. Monday night when he attempted to stop a gold Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound.

Belanger said he activated his cruiser's lights and sirens but the car he was chasing failed to stop, reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour.

According to Belanger, the chase went about seven and a half miles. It came to an end when the car went off the road after the driver failed to navigate a turn.

Finley, whom the sheriff's office identified as the driver, fled the scene by running into the woods. A 26-year-old male passenger joined her in fleeing the scene, but was located and released after questioning.

A search was conducted but Finley was not caught. She is still on the run.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, US Border Patrol, North Lakes Fire and ASI ambulance service. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Twins Towing Service out of Fort Kent.