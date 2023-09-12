Freeport man faces multiple charges following police pursuit on I-295

A Freeport man faces multiple charges following a police pursuit Monday on I-295.

Topsham police were urged to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been involved in a reported hit-and-run crash with what they described as considerable front-end damage.

An officer spotted what was presumed to be the vehicle, which was stopped in traffic on the Topsham Fair Mall Road, but the driver then took off northbound on I-295, according to a news release from the Topsham Police Department.

Two officers again pursued the vehicle and stopped the driver, who took off again once officers approached.

"A unit from the Sagadahoc [County] Sheriff's Department was able to deploy a spike strip, which ended up disabling one or more of the tires on the fleeing vehicle," the release stated.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Luis Dubon of Freeport, pulled off on the next exit and then went off the road, where officers were able to take him into custody.

Dubon has been charged with operating under the influence, reckless conduct, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 30 mph.

Dubon was brought to the Two Bridges Regional Jail, where he is being held, and his bail was set at $5,000.

No injuries were reported.

