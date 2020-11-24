Freeport man sentenced for accessing child pornography

George Royle V will spend 32 months in jail and be on five years of supervised release for attempting to view child pornography.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Freeport man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for accessing the internet with the intent to view child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Joseph N. Laplante sentenced George Royle V, 46, to 32 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Royle was convicted in January following a three-day jury trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, in July 2015, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Royle’s Portland home. Agents seized a laptop computer under the warrant. A forensic analysis of the laptop showed that Royle had been accessing internet websites containing child pornography images with the intent to view them.

He also had been using peer-to-peer file-sharing software to seek out child pornography.