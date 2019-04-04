PORTLAND, Maine — A Freeport-area concert promoter is accused by federal regulators of defrauding more than a hundred investors of millions through a Christian concert scheme.

The complaint, filed Thursday in federal court by the SEC, alleges that Jeffrey E. Wall and his business, The Lighthouse Events, LLC, from January 2014 to October 2018, raised more than $3 million from about 145 investors to promote Christian music concerts and festivals throughout New England.

The business, Lighthouse, described itself as a ministry located in Freeport. Prior to its formation as an LLC in April 2015, it operated as unincorporated. Its website claims that over the last decade it has hosted more than 800 concerts at more than 50 churches and launched three music festivals.

Wall, 55, and Lighthouse are accused of falsely telling potential investors their funds would be used solely to promote and host Christian music concerts and festivals, claiming that repayment of the investment was "secured" and "guaranteed" within one year of the initial investment.

Instead, the complaint alleges Wall and his business used investor funds for other expenses, including paying off Lighthouse's existing debt, and paying former investors using latter investors' money.

Wall and his business are also accused of failing to disclose to potential investors about the "deteriorating financial condition" of Lighthouse, due to declining ticket sales and growing high-interest debt from short-term loans.

The filing claims of the $3 million principal fraudulently collected from investors by Wall and Lighthouse, he and the business only repaid about half, leaving $1.6 million in unpaid funds solicited from investors.

The SEC seeks permanent injunctions, civil penalties and disgorgement plus prejudgment interest against Wall and Lighthouse, whose actions allegedly violated both anti-fraud and registration provisions under the Securities Act.

Wall and Lighthouse History

The Lighthouse Events' website was still accessible on April 4. At least 11 concerts were planned through Sept. 12 and two festivals — "Worship in the Adirondacks" from June 28-29 in Pottersville, New York, and "River Rock Festival" from July 5-6 in Bethel, Maine, at Sunday River Resort.

In its About section, Wall, presumably, describes its origin as taking place in California during the early 1900s.

"I was a commercial fisherman in Alaska and had been for over a decade," it reads. "After a bad accident and some surgery to repair my shoulder I was approached by a guy from Family Radio. He offered me a job in radio expansion and I took him up on the offer."

In 2007, after years of radio and work with 20 ministries out west, he and his wife Gail, whom he met through a church singles group and married in 1994, along with their three children, decided to move from Granite Bay, California, to Freeport, Maine, to work for a local Christian radio station.

"So there we were in Freeport Maine trying to understand what God’s plan was," it reads. "Why did he call us to move all the way across the country."

In August 2008, Wall says he and his wife decided to start the business.

"After much prayer and seeking, Gail came up with the idea of a Christian concert ministry," the site reads. "She encouraged me to start The Lighthouse Events, after all I had been around Christian music for 20 years."

As for the business' name, Wall incorporated Maine's physical features.

"Yes, we know that Maine and New England are famous for their rocky shores and beautiful lighthouses along their coast," the About section reads. "But we decided on using 'THE' Lighthouse Events because unlike our coastal waters, there is only ONE Lighthouse … THE ULTIMATE lighthouse."