Freeport man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in multiple directions on I-295

FREEPORT, Maine — A Freeport man was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly leading a Maine State Police trooper on a high-speed chase in multiple directions on I-295.

Glenn Wilson, 36, was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is expected to face charges of eluding a police officer, failure to stop, and driving to endanger. According to police, there was also a female passenger in the car but her name was not immediately released and she was not taken into custody.

While driving along Durham Road in Freeport, Trooper Jim Leonard said he saw a car travelling in an erratic and aggressive manner. As he turned to intercept the car, he said it peeled off, heading in the wrong direction on an off-ramp to I-295. Once the vehicle entered the highway, Leonard said the driver corrected to drive with the flow of southbound traffic.

Leonard remained in pursuit and said he saw the car enter a crossover lane in order to switch to the northbound side of the highway. According to Leonard, the chase continued in that direction for several more miles with speeds reaching about 90 miles per hour.

Near mile marker 23, Leonard said the car appeared to be heading for another crossover lane but went wide on the turn. Leonard took that moment to push the car with his bumper, sending it down the embankment where it came to a rest.