Police: Frederic Street death ruled a homicide

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police have ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street last week a homicide.

Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.

The body of Nicholas J. Gardner, 36, was found on Frederick Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail System when officers arrived, the release said. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted by the state chief medical examiner's office, and they ultimately ruled his death a homicide, the release stated. His cause of death has not been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call them at 207-874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling the department's Crime Tip line at 207-874-8584 or by texting "PPDME" plus the message to 847411.