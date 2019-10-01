SALISBURY, N.H. — A man has been connected to a vehicle fire that happened in January last year in Salisbury, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshall.

Walter Homser, 30, of Franklin, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to Class B charges of Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Conspiracy to Commit Falsifying Physical Evidence. He was arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court.

Homser was sentenced to two and a half to five years in New Hampshire State Prison on the arson charge. He also received a two to four year sentence for falsifying physical evidence. If imposed, this sentence will run consecutive to the first.

Intentionally-set fires cause 400 deaths, 1,300 injuries, and $1.3 billion dollars in property damage each year.