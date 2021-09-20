Franklin man arrested after allegedly firing pistol during neighborhood altercation

Police said Christopher Cunningham fired a weapon during a fight with a neighbor and then refused to come out of his home when police arrived

FRANKLIN, Maine — A Franklin man faces charges after allegedly firing a shot during a dispute with a neighbor Sunday evening and then holding police at bay for hours.

Christopher Cunningham, 34, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct, Maine State Police Sgt. Daniel T. Ryan said in a release Monday.

State troopers went to West Franklin Road Sunday evening for a report that someone was threatening with a firearm, Ryan said.

A neighbor reported that Cunningham challenged him to a fight, and during the "altercation" showed a pistol and fired a shot before returning to his home.

State police and the Maine State Police tactical team reportedly attempted to communicate with Cunningham but Ryan said he refused to answer his phone or otherwise communicate with police.

Cunningham was arrested without incident at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. No other information about the incident was available Monday.