Fourth suspect charged in Nov. 4 Machias murder

A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday in connection with a Nov. 4 murder in Machias.

Police arrested Jorge Pagan-Sanchez, 41, of Taunton, Massachusetts, after he attempted to run from his home, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Pagan-Sanchez is one of four men facing a murder charge in the shooting of Brandin Guerrero, 17, of Massapequa, New York. According to police, the shooting was drug-related.

The other three men are:

Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire

Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts

Pagan-Sanchez, Genao, and Ramos are all charged with felony murder. Ortiz is charged with murder.

Maine State Police continue to investigate the case.