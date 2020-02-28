PORTLAND, Maine — Regina Hall Long is one of the four victims in a shooting spree earlier this month in Washington County.

She was treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland and hospital spokesperson, Caroline Cornish said Hall Long has been discharged.

Maine State Police say 63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield has been charged with murder after he shot four people, killing three of them earleir this month.

Police confirm Shawn Currey, 57, Samuel Powers, 33, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49 were killed in that shooting spree.

Bonfanti is being held without bail at the Washington County jail.

