Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case

BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case.

Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Three female residents of the jail were taken to an area hospital for treatment during the incident, according to the release.

Over the next several days, an "extensive investigation" was reportedly carried out throughout the jail by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and correctional staff.

Subsequent searches were done during the investigation to uncover any illegal contraband that may have been in the facility.

"Information was developed that a female inmate had smuggled a large amount of dangerous drugs into the facility, inside their body cavity," the release said Thursday. "Additional information was developed indicating other inmates may now have some of the remaining drugs. Correctional staff were able to locate a container of suspected drugs, and detectives conducted presumptive testing on the items."

During the investigation, detectives found the female resident to be in possession of more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the release.

On Thursday, Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield was charged with two counts of Class A (felony) aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one count of Class C (felony) trafficking in prison contraband, the release said.

Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland also was charged Thursday, with two counts of Class A (felony) aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one count of violation of conditions of release.

The following assisted the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in this case: the Bangor Fire Department, the Bangor Police Department, Bangor Police K-9 Officer Taylor Reynolds, and Maine Drug Enforcement Special Agents.