Four men charged with drug trafficking, weapon violations in Auburn

Auburn police officers conducted a search warrant on Lake Auburn Avenue after receiving information during an ongoing drug investigation.

AUBURN, Maine — Four men face charges following a search warrant Auburn police conducted Monday morning concerning an ongoing drug investigation, leading to their arrests.

Auburn police carried out a search warrant around 2 a.m. at 14 Lake Auburn Ave., a news release from the Auburn Police Department said Monday evening.

Officers conducted the search warrant after receiving information during an ongoing drug investigation about "activities taking place at that address," according to the release.

Officers and detectives seized the following during Monday morning's search warrant: 13.94 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27 ounces of crack cocaine, 4.02 ounces of cocaine HCl, 14.90 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine, a money counting machine, various drug packaging materials, and U.S. currency that is suspected to be proceeds from illegal drug trafficking, the release stated.

Dwayne McDowell, 50, of Auburn, who was arrested on two outstanding warrants, was charged with criminal conspiracy for aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the release. He is being held on a $10,000 bail.

Darnel Andre, 26, of Rockland has been charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the release said. He is being held on a $10,000 bail.

Also of Rockland, 19-year-old Jaden Andre has been charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the release stated. His bail is set at $10,000.

Gary Pleau, 58, of Auburn has been charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy for aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the release, and his bail is set at $5,000.

"All four men are being held at the Androscoggin County Jail," the release said. "Auburn police were assisted by a K-9 unit from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office."

The investigation remains ongoing.