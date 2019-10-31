WEST PARIS, Maine — Four people from New York have been charged with aggravated drug trafficking in West Paris.

According to the Maine Public Safety Spokesperson, Steve McCausland, Yashim 'Scotty' Gomez, 35, Raymond 'T' Vasquez, 26, Geraldine 'GiGi' Rodriguez, 31, and Princes Munoz-Cordero, 19, all from Bronx, New York were charged for selling drugs out of a home at 33 Main Street in West Paris.

McCausland says that the four were stopped in a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica van and were arrested on the Maine Turnpike by State Troopers in York County.

Seized in the van were 382 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine.

McCausland says Troopers, deputies from Oxford Sheriff’s Department and officers from Norway and Rumford police, searched the West Paris home and found other related items for selling drugs.

Gomez, Vasquez, Rodriguez and Munoz-Cordero were taken to the York County Jail.

