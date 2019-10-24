RUMFORD, Maine — A Rumford woman and three men from New York-- one wanted in connection with a homicide and armed robberies -- were arrested early Wednesday morning in Rumford and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, specifically crack cocaine.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a 327 Pine St. apartment and allegedly found the three New York men, as well as 70 grams of crack cocaine (cocaine base), 40 grans of suspected heroin and Fentanyl, $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds, scales and other items related to drug distribution, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One of the men, Marquis Yohanis, 19, of Bronx, N.Y., allegedly gave a false identity but Maine State Police troopers, using a portable fingerprint scanner, confirmed his identity and discovered he was wanted out of New York on homicide and robbery charges.

Also in the apartment were Abdul-Malik Mardah, 23, and Arimay Figueroa, 18, both of Bronx, N.Y.

Later on Wednesday, police located Chelsey Marie Russell, 20, who rents the apartment.

The three, along with Yohanis, were charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and taken to the Oxford County Jail.

Yohanis is being held without bail on the homicide and robbery warrants, McCausland said.

Mardah and Figueroa are being held on $100,000 cash bail, and Russell on $800 cash bail.

All four will appear in district court in South Paris on Friday.

