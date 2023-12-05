Portland police host press conference over Kennedy Park shooting investigation

Portland police have arrested four men in connection with the Kennedy Park shooting that happened Dec. 21, 2022.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police have made four arrests between May 9-10 in connection with the Kennedy Park shooting that happened Dec. 21, 2022.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, a Portland police officer who was on patrol in the East Bayside area heard multiple gunshots coming from the Kennedy Park area, a news release from the Portland Police Department said.

While making his way toward the gunshots, multiple calls were received by the Portland Regional Communications Center reporting gunshots in the area of Kennedy Park, according to the release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence that bullets had been fired through the walls and windows of 11 Kennedy Park, police said.

"An occupant inside the residence said there was a knock on the door and when they looked out a window, they saw a black male wearing a white T-shirt and black leather jacket standing in front of the residence," the release said. "When they began to make contact with him, he raised a rifle and fired multiple rounds at them through a window above the staircase to the front door."

No one in the apartment was struck by the gunfire, according to police, but bullets were discovered in bedrooms, including one where a 1-year-old child sleeps in a crib.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the incident:

Noor Mohamed Aden, 22, was charged with aggravated attempted murder/conspiracy to commit murder.

Abukar Abdi, 22, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jaheim Whiting, 21, faces charges of aggravated attempted murder/conspiracy to commit murder.

Jabrie Myers, 21, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

"We would like to thank the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department and the District Attorney's Office for the countless hours of assistance in apprehending these suspects and continuing to make our streets safer, all the while giving the victims a bit of closure in these heinous crimes," Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said in Friday's release.

The department hosted a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to share updates about the investigation and field questions.

"It was just dogged police work and not letting it go," Gorham said of what he called an "exhaustive" five-month investigation. "It's one of those cases that could very easily have gone cold. But based on the circumstances of the crime and the gun violence that we're seeing, these detectives just didn't let it go. They kept following each clue, each lead they had to bring it to where we are today."