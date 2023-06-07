Four arrested in Rockland drug investigation

The arrests took place Tuesday, police say.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Four suspects were arrested in a Rockland drug investigation, police say.

The Rockland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that its officers assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with a drug trafficking investigation at 40 Knott St.

Christopher Barnes, 37; Brian Lee, 35; Kayla Faller, 25; and Daniel Barns, 35, were all arrested in connection with the case, authorities said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home.

Barnes negotiated his surrender after contacting police. And he exited the home with two individuals. Three remained barricaded inside.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team eventually negotiated the peaceful surrender of those three suspects.

Barnes was charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs and violation of conditions of release, according to police.

Lee, Faller, and Barns were all charged with refusing to submit to arrest, the post stated. Faller and Barns were also charged with violating conditions of release. In addition to that, Barns had an outstanding warrant for theft and trespassing.

"Rockland Police would like to thank the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for their continued efforts and assistance in this investigation and ongoing investigations at other locations in the city," the post stated.

"Also, we would like to thank the Knox County Sheriff's Office - Maine for their assistance and the Maine State Police Tactical Team for their professionalism, expertise, and assistance in bringing this incident to a peaceful ending," it continued.