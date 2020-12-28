Four arrested in connection to major drug bust

500 grams of a powdered substance, later determined to be the drug fentanyl, was discovered during a traffic stop.

GRAY, Maine — Officers with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they've made four arrests involving a significant amount of fentanyl, synthetic fentanyl, and guns.

It happened during a traffic stop in Gray on Sunday.

Police say they stopped a car for a traffic violation, and suspected illegal drug activity. Officers eventually discovered 500 grams of powdered fentanyl, more than double the amount necessary to be a felony.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Police arrested the three people in the car: Trisha Tansey, Thomas Caswell, and Shawn Lebel.