Four arrested in connection to major drug bust

GRAY, Maine — Officers with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they've made four arrests involving a significant amount of fentanyl, synthetic fentanyl, and guns.
It happened during a traffic stop in Gray on Sunday.
Police say they stopped a car for a traffic violation, and suspected illegal drug activity. Officers eventually discovered 500 grams of powdered fentanyl, more than double the amount necessary to be a felony.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Police arrested the three people in the car: Trisha Tansey, Thomas Caswell, and Shawn Lebel.
After those arrests, police say they were led to a hotel room in Naples, where they arrested a fourth suspect, Jasmine-Marie Moore.