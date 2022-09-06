Police: Four arrested in Cambridge fentanyl investigation

The arrests took place on Thursday, according to Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

CAMBRIDGE, Maine — Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a Cambridge fentanyl investigation.

The Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force reported a significant amount of suspected fentanyl was seized after a month-long investigation, according to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Dexter Road.

"This search warrant, along with a seizure made during a vehicle stop earlier this day, was the result of an MDEA investigation related to the sale of large amounts of fentanyl brought into the State of Maine and distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties," the release stated.

Police seized approximately 3.75 pounds of suspected fentanyl and around $13,000 in suspected drug money, according to the release.

"Of the total Fentanyl seized as part of this case, over 1500 grams (3 pounds) was located at the Cambridge residence, along with over $13,000 in suspected drug proceeds. The remaining 220 grams was located inside the car stopped earlier in the day. The street value of 3.75 pounds of fentanyl is $255,000," the release stated.

The release reports the following individuals were arrested:

Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

Peggy Lous Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Mass., was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Mass., was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

Jordan and Strout were booked into the Hancock County Jail, and Peguero and De Jesus were booked into the Somerset County Jail.