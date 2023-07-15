Police search in Veazie leads to four arrests

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected, police said.

VEAZIE, Maine — Four people have been arrested after a search warrant was conducted Saturday at a residence in Veazie.

After a monthlong investigation into alleged drug trafficking at that location, the Veazie Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff's Office special response team executed a search warrant Friday on Hobson Avenue.

Four individuals were arrested and face drug-related charges, Veazie police Chief Mark Leonard said Saturday in a news release.

Richard Curtis, 50, of Veazie was charged for outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Christopher Mansell, 50, of Veazie was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release.

Angel Allen, 41, of Bangor was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

George Purvis, 34, of Bangor faces two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Veazie Fire Department, and Orono ambulance were also at the scene during the execution of the search warrant.

Various amounts of suspected mushrooms, prescription drugs, marijuana, and fentanyl were also recovered during the search, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected, Leonard said in the statement.