SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police say a traffic stop on Tuesday ended with the arrest of four people on drug trafficking charges.
According to police, they stopped a car on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough.
Troopers seized 842 Gabapentin tablets, 13 grams of a suspected heroin-fentanyl mix, and 5 grams of cocaine base.
Gabapentin is an anti-epileptic drug and is used to treat nerve pain caused by shingles.
Police arrested Benjamin Peaslee, 41, of Manchester; Todd Moses, 50, of Boston, and Gary Richardson, 42, of Eutaw, Alabama.
Police said they also arrested a fourth person from Massachusetts who "cannot be identified at this time."
Bail was set at $50,000 for everyone arrested.
