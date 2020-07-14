FOUND: Maine Warden Service locates 62-year-old Freeport woman alive but disoriented

Sarah Dowling, a diabetic, was disoriented but able to walk out with assistance after she was located Tuesday morning.

FREEPORT, Maine — The Maine Warden Service located a missing 62-year-old Freeport woman behind her house just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Dowling went missing Monday morning, and officials say she was alive but disoriented when they found her.

Game Warden Kris MacCabe and his K9 Morgan started searching at approximately 5:45 a.m. and located Sarah Dowling approximately 300 yards behind her house on the Stevens Farm Road in Freeport.

Dowling, a diabetic, was disoriented but able to walk out with assistance after she was located by MacCabe.

Searchers looked for Dowling from 4 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday, concentrating efforts along the Stevens Farm Road. Maine Warden Service K9 units resumed searching at daylight Tuesday morning.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Dowling had left a note at her home on the Desert Road in Freeport sometime between 8 and 11 a.m. Monday saying that she was going for a walk. Dowling is a diabetic and said she became disoriented due to low blood sugar since she was unable to take her medication. She frequently walks on the roads near her home.