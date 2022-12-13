Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges

Michael A. Maggiacomo of South Berwick, the former owner of Alerion Home Care & Wellness Solutions, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.

Prosecutors said that between Aug. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2020, Maggiacomo knowingly presented falsified nursing notes in connection with an audit by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to support Medicaid claims for nursing services that did not actually occur.

"Maggiacomo presented the falsified records with the intent to defraud the Department of Health and Human Services," Formella said.