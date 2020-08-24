Former NH teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

A math teacher who used to teach at Philips Exeter Academy has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

EXETER, N.H. — The Exeter Police Department has arrested former Philips Exeter Academy math teacher Szczesny Kaminski on multiple counts of sexual assault.

The complaints and affidavit filed at the Brentwood Circuit Court by the Exeter Police Department allege that Kaminski sexually assaulted a student who resided at the boarding school multiple times from approximately 2013 through 2015, during the student’s freshman through sophomore years.

He’s being charged with three counts of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault. He was arrested on these charges on Monday, Aug. 24.

Kaminski is being held on preventative detention. Conditions of his bail are that he have no contact with the victim and the victim’s family and have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18. A bail hearing will take place at the Brentwood Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

The Exeter Police Department investigated the allegations against Kaminski; police say Philips Exeter Academy has cooperated fully with the investigation.