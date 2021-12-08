Former Maine physician assistant sentenced to 7 years in sexual abuse case

A Maine court sentenced Gerald Keenan on several sexual abuse charges on Thursday. He will serve 7 years behind bars, and 12 years of probation.

Keenan pleaded guilty in July to two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor on two preteen boys in Jackman. He originally faced 23 counts related to sexual contact or assault when he was arrested in 2019. As part of a plea agreement, the state dismissed the remaining counts.

According to court documents, in 2018, a victim reported being sexually assaulted by Keenan when he was 10-years-old until 13-years-old. In 2019, another victim reported that Keenan sexually assaulted him when he was younger. Assistant District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh said one of the victims has autism.

Keenan's attorney Eugene Sullivan said that Keenan has no prior criminal record and has been a model citizen while out on bail.

Court documents also said Keenan was a former Boy Scouts of America Scout Leader. The organization said a file on Keenan revealed potentially inappropriate sexual activity in August 1983. A representative of the Boy Scouts told NEWS CENTER the organization revoked Keenan's registration, and he has been ineligible since the 1980s.

According to the Board of Licensure in Medicine, Keenan was first licensed in Maine in 1997. His license expired in 2016 when he failed to renew it.

Keenan declined to comment on the case.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, you are not alone. You can call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112 for resources.

