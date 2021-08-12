Former Maine doctor to be sentenced in sexual abuse case

A Maine court will sentence Gerald Keenan on several sexual abuse charges on Thursday

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Gerald Keenan will be sentenced on several sexual assault charges that date back to the 90s.

Sixty-five-year-old Keenan, a former Jackman, Maine physician, was arrested in September of 2019 by state and Brewer police at an apartment in Brewer.

Former Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland told NEWS CENTER Maine at the time that Keenan faced 21 counts related to sexual contact or assault on two preteen boys in Jackman, where he worked in the late 1990s.

Keenan pleaded guilty in July on four counts, including unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor. The remaining 17 counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Roslyn Flaherty is at the courthouse and will update this story.

Awaiting the sentencing of Gerald Kennan. He faces 21 counts related to sexual contact or assault on two preteen boys in Jackman, where he worked as a physician in the late 1990s. @newscentermaine — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) August 12, 2021

Kennan was in the lobby when I walked into court. I asked for a comment. He declined. @newscentermaine — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) August 12, 2021

According to the Board of Licensure in Medicine, Kennan was first licensed in Maine in 1997. His license expired in 2016 when he failed to renew it. @newscentermaine — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) August 12, 2021