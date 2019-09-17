JACKMAN, Maine — State Police say a former doctor from Jackman has been re-arrested following indictments handed down last week by the Somerset County Grand Jury.

65-year-old Gerald Keenan was arrested Friday by State and Brewer Police at an apartment in Brewer, where he recently had been living, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said.

Keenan faces 21 counts related to sexual contact or assault on two preteen boys in Jackman, where he worked in the late 1990s, McCausland said.

Keenan was arrested in Louisiana earlier this year and brought back to Maine by State Police detectives on sexual conduct charges with one of the boys. A second victim came forward following that arrest.

Keenan was indicted on three counts of gross sexual assault, 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct and four counts of sexual abuse with a minor. He had been out on bail from the earlier charge and was re-arrested Friday.

Keenan was taken to the Penobscot Jail and has since been transferred to the Somerset County Jail.

