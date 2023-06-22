Former Franklin Co. deputies, Rangeley official plead guilty in pot conspiracy

Former deputies Bradley Scovil and Derrick Doucette and former Rangeley town selectman David Burgess admitted their involvement with the illegal operation.

BANGOR, Maine — Three people charged in an illegal marijuana operation based out of Farmington entered guilty pleas in Bangor's U.S. District Court.

Former Franklin County sheriff's deputies Bradley Scovil and Derrick Doucette and former Rangeley town selectman David Burgess admitted their involvement with the $13 million illegal marijuana ring at "Narrow Gauge Botanicals" in Farmington from 2016 to July 2020.

Thirteen people, including law enforcement and an assistant district attorney, were charged in connection with the illegal cultivation and selling after federal agents raided the operation in 2020.

Scovil and Doucette entered separate plea agreements Thursday morning, both pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the deputies provided the alleged leader of the criminal operation, Lucas Sirois of Farmington, confidential information "in exchange for the partial ownership" of the operation.

If U.S. District Judge Lance Walker accepts their plea deals, they'd spend no more than 57 months in prison.

David Burgess, former Rangeley town selectman, could spend no more than 108 months behind bars if Justice Walker accepts his deal.

Burgess admitted guilt to three counts he's charged with — including accepting money from the operation's leader and for making decisions as a selectman benefitting the illegal operation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Burgess worked as a "fixer" for the illegal operation, providing business advice and helping manage the finances of the marijuana business.

All three men are released until their sentencing dates.