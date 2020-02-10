Former Direct Support Professional arrested on sexual assault charge

Mark Paster, 45, was arrested without incident while parked at Taco Bell in Sanford Thursday.

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man was arrested on a sexual assault charge Thursday.

Mark Paster, 45, was arrested without incident while parked at Taco Bell in Sanford around 3 p.m. on a recently-issued warrant out of the York County Superior Court.

His arrest ended a months-long investigation into his conduct surrounding an encounter in July. Paster, a former Direct Support Professional (DSP), is charged with one count of Gross Sexual Assault, a Class C felony offense.