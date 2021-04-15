Former Cumberland County corrections officer arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting inmate

Jonathan Williams, who worked as a corrections officer for nearly five years, turned himself in on several warrants Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Cumberland County corrections officer is facing several charges including gross sexual assault for crimes that allegedly occurred while he was supervising an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Portland, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Williams, who worked as a corrections officer for nearly five years, turned himself in to criminal investigators on several warrants on Thursday.

An investigation into Williams, 30, formerly of Biddeford who now lives in Danvers, Mass., began in November 2020 after a former inmate came forward and alleged crimes he committed between October and December of 2019. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged crimes occurred while Williams was supervising the victim at the Community Corrections Center in Portland.

Williams is charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, and unlawful sexual touching.

“Since Corrections Officers have supervisory and disciplinary authority over inmates, activities such as this are not tolerated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office nor any other individual in our profession,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.