CASTINE, Maine — The former CEO of Cianbro has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury for having a cannon on the Maine Maritime Academy campus.

Peter Vigue, 72, fired the cannon from outside the fence behind the end zone during a football game in September. Materials released from the cannon hit a referee in the face.

Authorities say Vigue is an alumni of the school.

Vigue is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possession and discharge of a firearm on school property.

After the incident, Maine Maritime Academy's president said such devices will no longer be allowed on campus.

