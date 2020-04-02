CASTINE, Maine — The former CEO of Cianbro's court case may be dismissed after he fired a cannon on the Maine Maritime Academy campus in September.

Peter Vigue, 72, fired the cannon from outside the fence behind the end zone during a football game after MMA scored a touchdown at the 47th annual Admiral’s Cup game Sept. 21, 2019. Materials released from the cannon hit a referee in the face.

According to the Morning Sentinel, Vigue was originally scheduled to appear at Hancock County Superior Court on Jan. 7 to be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and possessing or discharging a firearm on school property.

The aggravated assault charge alone carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

As a result of an agreement that will have him pay court fees and make a donation to an Ellsworth-area veterans organization.

Vigue did not respond to a request for comment made by the Morning Sentinel.

