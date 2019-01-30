AUBURN, Maine — A former teacher from Pine Tree Academy in Freeport was sentenced to eight years in prison for a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

Derek Michael Boyce, 37, taught math at the Christian private school and pleaded guilty to several of the more than two dozen charges stemming from his relationship with a former student.

In Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 30, Boyce was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Boyce was arrested in September 2018 after the girl's mother caught him at her Lisbon home with her daughter and called police, according to an affidavit filed in court.

At the time of his arrest, Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan said they believed that Boyce and the student had an ongoing relationship.

A grand jury indicted Boyce in December on more than two dozen charges that include gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sexual contact.

Pine Tree Academy in Freeport is a Seventh-day Adventist school for grades K–12.