Former Calais police officer accused of supplying drugs found at Maine high school

HARRINGTON, Maine — A former Calais police officer is accused of supplying hydrocodone and fentanyl found at Narraguagus High School in Harrington.

Jeffrey Bishop, 53, of Cherryfield is charged with four counts of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, as well as one count of unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs.

According to The Calais Advertiser, Bishop was hired by the Calais Police Department in May of 2019 part-time and then became full-time that September.

The department said in a statement Monday that Bishop submitted his resignation on January 12, 2021, and his last day of employment was Jan. 30.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA), the charges are aggravated due to alleged trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school and alleged furnishing of the drugs to a minor.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recovered illicit drugs after investigating a complaint of a minor being provided drugs at Narraguagus High School.

According to the MDEA, 22 pills containing hydrocodone, and three small bags containing a total of about 800 milligrams of a powder containing fentanyl were recovered.

The investigation led to Bishop's arrest at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. Bishop was arrested without incident in Harrington with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office and the Maine State Police Department.

Agents subsequently served a search warrant at Bishop’s Cherryfield home Friday evening, where agents said they seized additional evidence of drug trafficking, including 110 hydrocodone pills not prescribed to Bishop.

Bishop was taken to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash and an initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8.

The Calais Police Department said in a statement that the MDEA informed the department about Bishop's arrest on Friday, Feb. 5.

"At that time we advised MDEA the Calais Police Department would cooperate with any investigation that needs to take place," the department said in a statement.

"We are very surprised and concerned about the allegations against Mr. Bishop, as we are well aware that if they are proven, this is not just a black eye to our department but to all of law enforcement," the department said. "We believe that all law enforcement officers must be held to a higher standard to keep our justice system above reproach."

Due to this being an ongoing investigation by another department, the department says it will not comment further.