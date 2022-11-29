Former Brunswick town councilor, Bowdoin College lecturer, faces child pornography charges

Christopher Watkinson, a lecturer at Bowdoin College, is accused of accessing photos or images in June 2021 of a child younger than 12, the Press Herald reported.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A former Brunswick town councilor and lecturer at Bowdoin College has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Christopher Watkinson, 43, was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on one Class C felony count of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12 and one misdemeanor count of possession of sexually explicit material, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Watkinson is accused of accessing explicit images or videos in June 2021 of a child younger than 12, as well as accessing sexually explicit material showing someone younger than 16.

Watkinson told the Press Herald in a statement that he is not guilty and said searches of his electronic devices turned up no evidence to support the charges.