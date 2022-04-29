Former Brunswick resident sentenced for sending 'obscene' content to minor

Shawn Cook pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges of sending obscene matter to a minor and obstructing justice.

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Brunswick resident was sentenced Friday to time in prison for transferring obscene matter to a minor and obstructing justice.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen sentenced Shawn Cook, 42, to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. Cook most recently has been living in Pennsylvania.

Cook was accused of sending an "obscene image" to a 15-year-old in July 2018 and reportedly offered to send the boy a sexually explicit video of himself and his girlfriend, the release states. The child's mother allegedly discovered the image on the phone and contacted law enforcement.

The news release also states that, according to court records, Cook became aware in March 2021 that the FBI had contacted his girlfriend regarding whether she would testify about the case before a federal grand jury. He also reportedly told the child to "keep his mouth shut" and asked the child's mother to "just tell them you lied" if asked about the image she discovered.

Cook pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 10, 2021.

The Bath Police Department and the FBI investigated the case, the release stated.