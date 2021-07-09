Biddeford Middle School employee charged with child exploitation offenses

If convicted, Jesse Kiesel faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Donald Clark.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A Biddeford man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint Friday with possession of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

According to court documents, in April 2021, Jesse Kiesel, 48, engaged in an internet chat with an undercover member of law enforcement posing as a 13-year-old girl. During the chat, Kiesel steered the conversation towards the topics of sex and sexual contact, and ultimately transmitted images of his erect penis to the undercover officer, according to court documents.

Following the execution of a search warrant at Kiesel’s residence, multiple images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were recovered from his computer, according to court documents.

Also according to court documents, Kiesel is an employee of Biddeford Middle School with the job title of Ed Tech II.

Clark said, if convicted, Kiesel faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Kiesel will make an initial court appearance via videoconference on July 12 at 2 p.m., according to Clark.