BANGOR, Maine — Alan Kochis, a former employee of the Bangor School Department, pled guilty to one count of Class C Possession of Sexually Explicit Materials on Wednesday.

Alan Kochis is the former business services director for the Bangor School Department, and worked out of Bangor City Hall.

Kochis is a 63-year-old Brewer resident. He resigned from the Bangor School District in August amid child pornography charges and court documents revealing police found more than 200 videos and photos of children porn on the high-ranking employee's computer.

He is now sentenced to three years with all but six years suspended and two years probation. After he is released from jail, he will need to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

