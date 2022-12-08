Former Bangor man pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking

Court documents show between January 2018 and December 2021, Wayne Smith, 31, trafficked fentanyl and meth with others in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties.

BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor man pleaded guilty in a Bangor court Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court documents show between January 2018 and December 2021, 31-year-old Wayne Smith trafficked fentanyl and meth with others in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said Thursday.

"His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items," the release said.

According to the release, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison. He will receive his sentencing once a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office.

Those who investigated the case include the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of police departments from Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Presque Isle, Caribou, and Houlton.

"U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office," the release stated.