Former Augusta mental health worker sentenced in sexual abuse case

AUGUSTA, Maine — A former mental health worker who sexually abused a mentally ill and deaf client for whom he provided care at an Augusta residential facility is expected to serve 60 days in jail after pleading no contest Wednesday to charges of unlawful sexual touching and unlawful sexual contact, the Sun Journal reports.

Wayne O. Draper, 57, of Pittston pleaded to the two Class D misdemeanor charges after previously being charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, Class C felony charges.

Those charges were dismissed on Wednesday in a plea agreement.

Superior Court Justice William Stokes told Draper that a no-contest plea results in a finding of guilty.

