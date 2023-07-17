Former Aroostook County man sentenced to 10 years for role in drug trafficking

Andrew Adams, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a release.

BANGOR, Maine — A former Aroostook County man was sentenced in a Bangor court Monday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Andrew Adams, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

Court records show Adams, along with other people, trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties between January 2018 and December 2021, according to the release.

"His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items," the release said.

Adams is reportedly the sixth person involved in the northern Maine conspiracy to receive sentencing, the release stated.

"To date, nine of the remaining 15 defendants related to the case have pleaded guilty," the release said.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.