Former Anson tax collector property auctioned off

ANSON, Maine — On Tuesday the town of Anson will auction off property belonging to its former tax collector. The town is seeking restitution for the half-million dollars Claudia Viles was convicted of stealing.

The former town official was sentenced to 5 years in prison in 2017.

The prosecutor on the case said it may very well be the largest government theft case ever in the State of Maine.

“In my 33 years of prosecuting white-collar crime I have not prosecuted a town official for stealing this much money in the past”, said Assistant Attorney General Leann Robbin.

For 43 years Claudia Viles served the Town of Anson as treasurer, secretary, and tax collector.

Town officials say her actions caused taxes to go up, town projects to be put off, and distrust in local government.