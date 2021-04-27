Foot chase ends in drug arrest in Turner

Maine State Police pursued a man after they said they discovered a large amount of cocaine in the pocket of his jacket

TURNER, Maine — Maine State Police were able to arrest a man after he fled on foot when large amounts of cocaine were allegedly discovered in his jacket pocket.

According to officials, around 11:45 a.m. Monday, troopers questioned 27-year-old Winston Mcleod at the B&A Variety in Turner after a report of a "suspicious incident" nearby.

Police said they discovered Mcleod had a suspended license out of Oregon and was carrying cocaine.

According to police, Mcleod fled on foot after being told he was going to be arrested. However, troopers chased him and safely caught him.

Further investigation revealed Mcleod had 1,102 grams of cocaine in his car and $1,446 in suspected drug money, according to police.

The suspect was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (class A), refusing to submit to arrest (class E), operating a motor vehicle without a license (class E), and asset forfeiture.

Mcleod was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail. His cash bail was set at $25,000.