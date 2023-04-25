Florida man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs in Maine

After pleading guilty Tuesday, Jared Fogg, 32, now faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

BANGOR, Maine — A Florida man is facing up to a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Maine.

Court records show 32-year-old Jared Fogg "was obtaining large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and distributing it in locations around Bangor and Houlton through a group of co-conspirators" between May and July of 2018, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

Fogg was the passenger of a truck driven by a co-conspirator on July 12, 2018, that was reportedly stopped by law enforcement in Lincoln, the release said.

According to the release, law enforcement searched the vehicle and discovered "multiple grams of methamphetamine and nearly $20,000 in cash in Fogg’s bag."

After pleading guilty Tuesday, Fogg now faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, the release stated. Fogg also faces up to a $5 million fine.

Fogg will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigative report.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the release.