Florida man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in Bangor, Houlton areas

BANGOR, Maine — A Florida man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in areas in Maine.

Court records show 34-year-old Rogelio Rios got methamphetamine in Florida and then distributed it in the Bangor and Houlton areas through a group of co-conspirators between May and July of 2018, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"On July 12, 2018, law enforcement officers in Lincoln stopped a truck Rios was driving and in which a co-conspirator was a passenger," the release said. "A search of the vehicle revealed multiple grams of methamphetamine and nearly $20,000 in cash in the co-conspirator’s bag."

Rios is now facing a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 40, in addition to up to a $5 million fine, according to the release.

Rios will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report, the release stated.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.