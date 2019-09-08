AUBURN, Maine — Albert Flick, the man convicted last month of stabbing to death a 48-year-old mother in front of her own kids, was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

The 77-year-old showed no emotion in court.

The sentencing process began at about 10 a.m. Friday. Prosecutors told the judge that Flick intended to kill Kimberly Dobbie and that he deserved a life sentence. Dobbie was killed in Lewiston as her twin boys watched.

"He is a monster, I hope you rot in hell," Lori Moreau, Dobbie’s good friend, said to Flick in court.

It took the jury just 45 minutes to reach a guilty verdict on July 17.

In 1979, Flick was sentenced to prison for stabbing his then-wife. In 2010, he was sentenced for assaulting another woman.

Dobbie's kids, both 12, are living with their grandmother in Massachusetts.